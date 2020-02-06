A local man apparently broke his girlfriend's foot when he allegedly hit her with a stick.
On Feb. 3, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford took an assault and battery report at Northeastern Health System. The victim said her boyfriend owed her money and when she brought it up, they got into an argument. He threw money in her vehicle and said he didn't owe her anything. She said he started pushing her, and hit her several times with a big stick. Before he went into a house, she said, he told her he would kill her and her son. Gifford went to the house to speak to the man, but the homeowner said he was already gone. A doctor told Gifford the victim's foot was broken.
Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to a residence on South 531 Road in regard to a theft Jan. 28. Aubrey Stout said she took her husband to work that morning, and when she came back, the front door had been kicked in. She grabbed her pistol and cleared the house before she called the police. Cluck said there was damage to the front door, and the deadbolt was in pieces on the floor. Stout didn't know who kicked in the door or if anything was missing.
On Feb. 4, John Spradlin said a man called him and said he was going to find him and hurt him. The man on the phone asked for Spradlin's address, but he wouldn't give it to him. Spradlin told deputies he believes he knows who the man is.
Lisa Farrow said someone was prowling around her property the morning of Feb. 2. She said someone tried to get into her son's window, and stole a locked gas cap off her truck, which was parked in the driveway.
