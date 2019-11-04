A man was arrested after he broke out windows to a house and said he had no plans to replace them.
On Oct. 31, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Bowling was dispatched to a residence on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch said Jim Emerson was at the house, breaking windows. When the deputy arrived, he could see the front window had been busted and it was 28 degrees. He asked Emerson what he was doing and he said he was replacing the window. Bowling asked where the replacement was, and Emerson admitted he didn't have it. Bowling asked if he planned on replacing it today, and Emerson said no. The resident, Summer Kortright, said the man was mad at her for having to pay vet bills. She said he showed up,broke the windows, and yelled and cursed at her. When Bowling asked Emerson the plan for replacing the window, Emerson started cursing at the deputy. After he began getting aggressive, Bowling arrested him and took him to the detention center. He was booked for maliciously injuring property. That was the second incident of his destroying the property.
On Oct 31, Chance Ryals said he was going to his property via an access road that crossed over his neighbor's property. He said the neighbor came out to his truck, grabbed his arm, and threatened to beat him up if he would step out of the vehicle. Deputy Scott Wolff said this isn't the first time the two have had issues. District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said the road to Ryals' property is a section line road maintained by the county and the neighbor can't limit traffic on the road.
Bobby Snow reported her granddaughter had been bitten by a dog Oct. 26. She said the little girl didn't need medical attention, but she wanted to make sure the dog didn't have any diseases. The dog owner, Ashley Fahey, said she had documentation of records at the vet. Deputy Bowling told her to keep the dog penned up for 10 days.
