A man was arrested after he tried to hit family members with a baseball bat.
On Feb. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to North 450 Road on a report of a domestic in progress. Christopher Grant said his uncle, Elbert Grant, was drunk, and said he was going to pack his belongings and leave in a car that didn't belong to him. The two men argued, and Elbert grabbed a baseball bat and swung it at the nephew. According to the report, Elbert said he was going to burn the house down, and told the relatives he was going to "get" them for calling 911. Elbert was taken to jail and booked for assault and battery with a sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to East 804 Road in reference to an unattended death on Feb. 7. Cherokee Nation EMS were on scene and pronounced the time of death of George Sweet. Joe Sweet told deputies his brother had a "Do Not Resuscitate" document in place, and he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
On Feb. 4, Sandy Monroe reported her dog was killed by a pit bulldog. She said the aggressive dog came onto her property and attacked her walker hound. She took the wounded dog to the vet, but it died two hours later. Deputy Jimmy Tannehill tried to make contact with the pit bull's owner, but that was unsuccessful.
On Feb. 7, Ian Bowline reported he tried to file taxes with his son as a dependent, but someone else had claimed his son as a dependent on taxes. Bowline said he was unable to claim his son and the IRS would not provide information.
