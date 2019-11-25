A local man was arrested after deputies found a marijuana plant during a domestic call.
On Nov. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to a residence in the Woodall area on a report of a domestic disturbance. Dispatch told the deputy that the caller said her son, Codey Farrow, and his girlfriend were fighting. and her daughter had to pull Farrow off the pregnant woman. Deputy Kim Novak also arrived and met with Farrow and the woman. Both said they had been arguing and the woman tripped and fell. Farrow said he was trying to help her up when the sister came out and saw him on top of the woman. The purported victim told deputies Farrow wasn’t being physical with her and she declined to file a report. While the deputies were inside the house, they could smell marijuana and asked Farrow if he had any. He reportedly said all he had was a pipe and he didn’t have his medical marijuana card. Robison explained that if he just had a pipe, they could work with him and just issue him a ticket. Farrow said the pipe was in a bedroom and that was all he had. Robison asked the woman to show him where the pipe was, and she pulled two pipes out from the nightstand. In plain view, deputies said, was a marijuana plant in the bedroom. Farrow was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of paraphernalia and cultivation of marijuana.
On Nov. 23, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to a residence on Sugar Hollow Road on a report of cardiac/respiratory arrest. Dispatched notified him that Carol Strait called 911 and said her husband was not breathing. The deputy arrived and began CPR on Bob Strait, who wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. Cherokee Nation arrived and took over when they pronounced the man deceased a short time later. A funeral home was notified.
Deputy Bruce Lair was dispatched to Lost City Road on a report of a theft Nov. 24. Joshua Keys said his truck is usually in his yard, but his son drove it to Tulsa. He said when he went out to get in the truck, his son asked him where the tag was. He said this was the first time he had noticed it was missing.
Justin Fowler said he parked his semi truck and trailer behind the Log Store the morning of Nov. 23, and when he came back in the afternoon, he noticed his coolant hose had been cut. He said there were also muddy hand and footprints on his bumper and hood. Fowler was advised by his employer to fill out a report, since it was a company truck.
Lisa Cooley reported her Kia Soul had been vandalized Nov. 22. She said the tail lights were broken, there were pry marks, the front window was broken, and the side mirror was broken. She said she bought the vehicle from Speedway and was having trouble with with previous owner.
