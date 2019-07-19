A man was arrested after witnesses said he was passed out behind the wheel of a car.
On July 18, Cherokee County Sheriffs Deputy Anthony Bowling was dispatched to State Highway 82 South on a complaint of an intoxicated driver. He was informed that a man was asleep behind the wheel, woke up and took off. Bowling spotted the Lincoln Town car in the Big Red Restaurant parking lot and saw the man trying to walk inside the establishment. Gary Austin reeked of alcohol and was taken to the detention center for public intoxication.
On July 16, Danielle Fleming reported her debit card was hacked and the culprit purchased $1,300 worth of items. One of the stores where items were bought was an Aeropostale in Indiana. Employees there provided Fleming the name of a man who used the card number.
David LaBrue said a vandal slashed tires on two of his trucks on July 18. LaBrue told Deputy Scott Wolff the alarm on one of the trucks went off around 9:30 p.m., and no other damage was visible to the vehicles.
On July 18, Curtis Brannon reported that an intruder broke into his auto repair shop in Park Hill and stole tools and a Chevrolet Camaro. The side window of the shop had been shattered.
Deena Shade came to the sheriff's office on July 18 to report that her truck was stolen. She believes the black 1997 Nissan truck could be in the Peggs area.
On July 12, Brenda Phillips told Deputy Jeff Phillips that she believed someone was letting the air out of her tires. She said this has happened several times, so she took her vehicle to a tire shop, but employees could not find any leaks.
