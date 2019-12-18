A man was arrested after he defecated on property he had damaged while he was supposedly drunk.
On Dec. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to a residence on State Highway 82 for a burglary report. Billy Bailey said Adam Pathkiller left but was possibly hiding in the barn. Dreadfulwater went to the barn and could see a pair of boots beneath a sleeping bag. With his gun drawn, he ordered Pathkiller to show his hands. After Pathkiller complied, he was detained while the deputy investigated the situation. Bailey said the suspect had been staying at his residence until he could find another place to live. Pathkiller left earlier that day and Bailey told him not to come back, but he returned hours later. Pathkiller demanded that he be let inside and beat on the doors. Bailey said he went to get the man a sleeping bag when he busted the glass on the storm door and kicked the wooden door open. Pathkiller then defecated on the doors before he fled to the barn. Pathkiller admitted to breaking the doors and said he needed to use the bathroom. He also said he drank earlier that day. He was taken to the detention center for public intoxication and malicious injury to property.
On Dec. 13, Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to Collins Road on a report of a disturbance between a landlord and tenant. Ashnee Ronk said her landlord began beating on the door and yelling at her. She said the woman picked up something, threw it, and broke the window. Robinson met with the landlord, who said she went to the residence because Ronk had her dog. When Ronk wouldn't give her the dog, she picked up a piece of wood and threw it at the window. The deputy explained that just because she owned the house, she couldn't just break the window. The report was sent to the District Attorney's Office.
Kristen Battenfield said she and her boyfriend were sitting in her vehicle when a man came up to the vehicle and began yelling. Battenfield said she's known the man for year and she figured he didn't recognize her. She said he hit the back windows of her Yukon and shattered the glass.
A woman reported that the woman with whom her husband is having an affair is threatening her. On Dec. 13, the woman explained what the situation was to Deputy Robison and wanted to file a protective order.
