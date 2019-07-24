A local man was arrested after he kept calling 911 while he was apparently drunk.
On July 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 19028 E. 840 Road on a report of a man who continuously called the emergency line for unknown reasons. When Chute arrived at the residence, he could see a man urinating outside. James McClure told the deputy he didn't have enough to drink. The sheriff's office had been called to the same address for the same reason previously.
Thomas Brinkley reported that his storage and shipping container was broken into on July 9. The lock to the container had been cut and a Troy-Built generator was stolen.
Piles of dirt were stolen at the Shirley Cemetery, and District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said the dirt was worth $250. A man said he had been taking the dirt for years and no one had complained. He told Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault that his family had donated the land for the cemetery. Hall said the land is owned by Cherokee County.
