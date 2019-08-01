A man was arrested after he was stopped for matching the description of someone who stole a wallet.
On July 8, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins and Investigator R. Berry were looking for a man who stole a wallet from the Cherokee Casino. They saw Brandon Smith, who matched the deputies' description, walking on Park Hill Road. They found out the man had warrants, and as they arrested him, he told them there were drugs in his sock. He was taken to the detention center and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Misty Mead-Poafpybitty was arrested for her three active warrants on Aug. 1. Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to a trailer park to assist a Department of Human Services worker. While speaking with Mead-Poafpybitty, Hendley was informed of the warrants, and she was taken to the detention center.
Robert Mcelhaney reported that a relative stole his food stamp card without his permission. On July 30, he said the family member spent $83 at Chicken Depot, and he was issued a new card.
On July 29, deputies were dispatched to 20621 E. 660 Road to the report of a couple fighting. Leah Horrell said she and Michael Horrell were separated and there was a history of domestic abuse. She said he came to her house, acted violent and threatened her. He was arrested and booked for a warrant and domestic threats to perform acts of violence.
Billy Hendricks said someone kicked in his front door while he was in town on July 30. Nothing was missing from the home, and Hendricks thinks his dog scared the responsible person away.
