A warrant was issued on a man who threatened his relatives with a gun before he fled the area.
On March 3, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to a house on North Lost City Road in regard to a domestic assault involving a gun. Leslie Bookout said she was walking from her daughter's house next door when she saw William Bookout drive up. She got inside the house and locked the door, but Mr. Bookout had a key and got inside. When Mrs. Bookout told the man to leave, he grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her into a room, where he put a gun to her head. She banged on wall and tried to get her daughter's attention. Mr. Bookout struck the woman in the head with the butt of the gun and threatened to kill her. The daughter ran into the house and Bookout put the gun to his own head and told her to call the police. The man put the gun away when a grandchild walked into the house, and acted as if nothing happened. Mrs. Bookout ran to the neighbor's house and Mr. Bookout left. A short time later, deputies were notified that Mr. Bookout was seen driving on Interstate Highway 412 in Tulsa. A warrant was requested for the arrest of Mr. Bookout for domestic assault and battery, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and feloniously pointing a firearm.
A warrant is being sought for Mark Troy Murphy after he failed to register as a sex offender. On Feb. 28, Deputy Robison performed a compliance check on Murphy when he received a letter from the Department of Corrections Sex and Violent Registration Unit. The letter said Murphy received an address verification letter in January, but he failed to return the letter to the sheriff's office and register. He had a failure to appear warrant for lewd molestation. Murphy was sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections after he was convicted of lewd molestation in 2003. He received a split sentence of eight years' imprisonment and 12 years' suspended under DOC custody. Murphy is classified by the DOC as an aggravated lifetime offender. He is required to register every 90 days.
Deputy Hendley took a report Feb. 25 from a man who said his neighbor was harassing him. The man said the neighbors didn't talk to him, but stayed at the end of his driveway and watched. Two days later, the man said he had witnesses who saw the neighbors shake his cattle guard on his property.
Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol Feb. 29 when he noticed a vehicle on South Muskogee stopped in the lane, and the driver was acting oddly. Edwin Palomares admitted to drinking and agreed to field sobriety tests. Palomares was arrested after the deputy deemed him too intoxicated to drive. He was taken to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.