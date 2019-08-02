Deputies arrested a man after they were called to a domestic report at Garden Walk Apartments.
On Aug. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford arrived at the apartments and could hear yelling and crying coming from a unit. An elderly woman was covered in blood in the living room and others were fighting in the back bedroom. Deputies wrestled with the couple and separated Jackson Smith and Bailey Scott. Witnesses said everyone had been drinking when Smith and the elderly woman began arguing. She hit him with her cane and he pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head. Smith was arrested for obstruction and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
On July 29, Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko met with Clint Hougland at the sheriff's office to file a stolen property report. He said he returned home and found two air conditioning units and tent canopies were gone. Hougland said items have gone missing in the past and he set up cameras. On the video, a vehicle can be seen leaving the house with the missing items in it. Rafalko was able to make out the tag number, but no address came back when she ran the information.
Trent Teehee reported an intruder pried his back door open and stole three guitars out of his house. On July 31, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to the report and collected pictures and serial numbers of the stolen items.
Erin Blackbird called the sheriff's office on July 31 to report her neighbors' dogs were being aggressive. She said it was an ongoing situation and her children can't play outside because of it. Deputy Dreadfulwater spoke to the dogs owners' son, who said his parents were asleep. They did not reach out to deputies regarding the incident.
