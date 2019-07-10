A woman called 911 to say she had been assaulted by a man.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Curtis Elkins and Tanner Hendley were dispatched to the welfare check at 305 Teehee Drive on July 9. Jerry Laudermilk answered the door and had blood on his hands, and deputies saw the woman with blood on her face. Laudermilk was arrested and taken to Cherokee County Detention Center for domestic assault and battery and interfering with a 911 call.
Jerald Watson filed a theft report July 5 after he noticed his debit card was being used without his permission. Fraudulent charges totaled $2460.
On July 9, Sarah Alverson reported that an adopted family member had run away. They were later found near a wooded area and taken back to Alverson.
Evelyn Ridenhour reported an intruder broke into her house July 5. A man knocked on her door around 5 a.m., saying he was getting dirty text messages from her phone. When Ridenhour looked for her and her husband's phones, they were gone. She noticed the storm door window was broken and her front door had been forced open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.