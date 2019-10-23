A man accused his neighbor of removing his fence and leaving a note and text messages.
On Oct. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Investigator Brad Baker filed a report for John Hall regarding a stolen metal fence. Hall said a woman texted him saying the gate on his property was coming down. The woman is land-locked by Hall's property and has an easement on the driveway leading to her property. Hall said the gate was cut loose at the hinges and taken from the area, with a note in its place saying, "No gate allowed, owner of property." Hall said he doesn't have proof the woman in question is the one who damaged and removed the gate.
On Oct. 22, Amanda Poole said she was notified that her vehicle was missing from 21403 S. Keeler Drive. She said the 2005 gold Chevrolet Malibu Classic was left at the address because it had a fuel pump issue. She said family members and neighbors didn't see anyone take the vehicle.
Dwayne Solenberg reported $8,501 missing from his personal and business bank accounts. On Oct. 17, he met with Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko and provided her with checks, receipts, and bank statements. He said the person who stole the money had made a wire transfer from Western Union totaling $1,100 and forged two of his checks.
