A local man said he was scammed when the owner of a roofing company never paid him back after doing mediocre work.
On Feb. 26, Zack Smith told deputies he talked to the company owner about costs and what he wanted done to his house. Both men came to an agreement, and Smith wrote a $4,800 check for the down payment. The check was cashed and the man came to the house where he had purportedly done minimal work. Smith tried to get the owner to finish the work several times. Eventually, Smith demanded money back, and told the owner to keep what it cost for the work he'd done. After no refund came, Smith filed a civil claim. He was not able to get the man served papers, and wanted to file a report with the sheriff's office.
On March 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Lair was dispatched to the office to take an assault and battery report. The victim said she and her boyfriend have had a rocky relationship since they've been together, and they got into an argument that morning. The victim said the man told her to let him out of the vehicle, and jumped out at a stop sign. A short time later, the man repeatedly called the victim and told her to bring a key to him that he left in the car, or he was going to break into her camper and throw her animals out. The victim went to the camper, and the man was inside. She said he got in her face and yelled at her to find another place to live. The man took the victim's phone and money, and knocked her down. The woman got her phone back and took off running, but the man caught up and threw her on the ground. She told deputies she left and came back with the man's mother, but he was throwing her belongings and animals out of the camper. The man shoved the victim and threw things at her car.
Danny Carrol said a man came into his house while his daughter was home Feb. 29. When his daughter awoke to the man standing in the bedroom, she yelled at him to leave, and he did. When Carrol returned home, he noticed someone had gotten into his gun vault, and two firearms were missing. One gun was recovered from a vehicle, but Carrol believed the man deliberately put the weapon there. At the time of the break-in, a protective order was in place against the man. Deputy Austin Cluck has not been able to find the suspect.
