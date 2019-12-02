A man was arrested after he was found with a gun that was stolen out of Florida in 2011.
On Dec. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to West 850 Road on a report of a physical domestic. He and Deputies Bruce Lair, Nick Chute and Cody Nix arrived when they saw a woman jumping up and down at the front door. She said, "He ran out the back." Deputies found Blaine Villines swatted down as if he were trying to hide, and they detained him. He said his wife used narcotics and she wasn't acting like herself. Deputy Chute recovered a firearm in the living room and ran the serial number. Dispatch notified him the gun was stolen out of Florida from 2011. Villines said he didn't know the gun was stolen and he received it a few weeks earlier. He was taken to the detention center for possession of the stolen firearm. While he was booked, officers found a baggie of drugs in his jeans, and he was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Erik Lane was arrested after deputies were called to s physical domestic incident on Dec. 2. When Deputy Justin Gifford arrived at the residence, he met with Kay Blossom, who said "they" were "still fighting inside." He and Deputy Curtis Elkins went inside and met with a woman who was crying. In another room, they found Lane lying on a bed with blood on his mouth and face. They detained him and asked the woman what happened. She said they were arguing over Lane's drinking and drug usage and it turned physical. She said she didn't want to press charges. Blossom said she could hear the two of them arguing, and when she ran into the bedroom, Lane was on top of the woman, hitting her. Blossom said she helped get Lane off the woman and ran across the street to call police. Lane was taken to the detention center and booked for domestic assault and battery.
On Nov. 26, Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to State Highway 82C on a report of a vandalism. Charles Cole said someone drove through his fence sometime during the night. He said whoever did it plowed through, turned around in the field, and drove through the fence again. Deputy Cluck said there were several damaged T-posts and barbed wire.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a burglary call at Liberty Church Nov. 24. The pastor said a window was broken out and boxes had been ransacked. He said it didn't appear anything was taken.
On Dec. 1, Mike Glover reported a brick pillar on his retaining wall had been vandalized while he was away for Thanksgiving. Spencer Wilcox said he saw the pillar knocked over by a FedEx driver a week earlier.
