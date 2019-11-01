A man purportedly stole his mother's car and almost wrecked it as he fled from deputies.
On Oct. 31, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to a residence on a report of a stolen vehicle. Sarah Aguilar said there had been an altercation and her son, Claudio Estridge, had taken the car. She was on the phone with the son and told him if he brought the car back in 10 minutes, she wouldn't press charges. A boy was crying and came to the door. He had a scratch on his arm and was holding his face. Aguilar insisted everything was fine. Dreadfulwater left to look for the vehicle and Estridge, since he had an outstanding warrant. He noticed the car on Willis Road, and when the driver saw the deputy, he abruptly turned onto a different road and accelerated. Estridge drove toward his mother's house, and when he turned onto the driveway, he slid several feet and almost struck a fence. The driver took off running toward the backyard, and Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was called to assist with his K-9 officer. Estridge was found lying in tall grass, and when deputies tried to take him into custody, he resisted, and K-9 officer Ivo bit his pants and tore them. Estridge was taken to the detention center by Deputy Nick Chute. While searching the vehicle, Dreadfulwater found a light bulb with a straw in the top that had burnt residue in the cup holder. Aguilar said the paraphernalia wasn't hers and she didn't want to press charges against her son.
Jose Fuentes Jr. was arrested after he showed up drunk at a house and caused a disturbance. On Oct. 29, Lt. John Berry was dispatched to a residence in the Briggs community for a domestic incident. Gaylynn Vann said her son came to the house and tried to start a fight for no reason. Berry went to go look for the man and met with Jose Fuentes Sr., who said his son was hiding on the other side of the house. He found a drunken Fuentes Jr. standing against a wall, unsteady on his feet. When asked what was going on, Fuentes told the deputy he had better pull his pistol. When Berry said there was no need for that, the man repeated his comment and stepped toward him. Berry pulled his Taser and told him to step back. Fuentes Jr. did so, saying, "OK, OK." Berry arrested him and was taking him to the detention center when the suspect began to bang his head on the patrol unit cage. He was booked for public intoxication and making a disturbance.
Katie Crow said a man and woman stole her vehicle while she was visiting her parents Oct. 30. Deputy Anthony Bowling was called to the residence. Crow said she was inside her parents' house when she noticed the pair walking down the road. She said she heard her vehicle start up and take off. Bowling asked her where her car keys were, and she said they were in her house next door. Crow said she was using the bathroom and heard her house door open, then saw the two people take off in her vehicle. Crow said she knows the man and woman, and her vehicle is a silver and gold 2003 Chevy Trailblazer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.