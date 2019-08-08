A man was arrested after he caused a disturbance at the casino on Aug. 7.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley spoke with casino security personnel, who they said the man tried going into the casino with a backpack. When they told him he couldn't bring the bag inside, he threw it and walked in. A woman who works there had a protective order against Henry St. Pierre II, and security told him to stay away from her. They said he didn't listen, and law enforcement was notified. Hendley said St. Pierre took off running in the parking lot when he showed up. St. Pierre told the deputy he took shots of alcohol earlier in the day and consented to a field sobriety test. He was taken to the detention center for public intoxication.
Mike Assef reported his SUV, a washer and dryer and $2,800 worth of tools and electronics had been stolen in July. Deputy Kim Novak took the report on Aug. 3 and asked Assef for the title to the SUV. He said he hadn't received the information as of Aug. 7.
On Aug. 8, Deputy John Berry took a theft report from Tim Kershaw on Baker Road. There was approximately $2,500 to $3,000 in damages and theft to a tower. Kershaw said someone cut a barbed-wire fence and copper that was installed on the tower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.