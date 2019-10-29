A man said shots were fired into a trailer while he was inside it.
On Oct. 28, Lance Mitchell said he and his family were in the middle of moving out of a trailer and had been away for a few days. When he returned, several items were missing and the home was in disarray. When Mitchell was walking through it, he heard two pops and realized shots were being fired. He said he believed whoever broke into the trailer came through the living room window because it was broken. Mitchell said the items missing were fishing poles, lights, a TV, cookware, internet modem, and an air rifle.
On Oct. 28, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to a call of a cardiac/respiratory arrest to a residence on State Highway 51. When en route, dispatch advised CPR was in progress. When the deputy arrived, Spring Valley Volunteer Fire was giving CPR until Cherokee Nation EMS arrived and called the time of death. According to the report, Norma Jean Bivins was found not breathing by her daughter.
On Oct. 28, Heather Montgomery reported her house had been burglarized while she was in the hospital. She said she was notified by Tom Montgomery on Sept. 16 that a window was broken, and when she was released two weeks later, she found the house had been ransacked. Items missing were two burner cook stoves with a coffee pot, Nikon Rebel Camera, cast-iron skillet, miscellaneous food, a battery operated tool set, two drills, a saw, a saw drill, air compressor, tents, fishing poles and tackle, PS3 game, jewelry, boots, shoes, and jeans.
Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to Caney Ridge Store in reference to a hit-and-run Oct. 24. Eric Riddle said he had been working inside the store most of the morning, and when he went outside, he noticed extensive damage to his company vehicle. Cluck tried to obtain video footage, but cameras were not pointed in the right direction.
Earl E. Smith Jr. reported he noticed things missing from his Fifth Wheel Trailer Oct. 28. He said a grill, fishing rod and reels with tackle, a propane tank, a battery drill and Torque gun, a chain saw, and folding chairs were gone. Smith said about three weeks ago, he noticed a table saw was missing from his carport, as well as his muck boots. The loss is about $600.
