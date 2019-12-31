A man claims several firearms and at least $7,000 in cash were stolen during a burglary.
On Dec. 28, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was called to South 560 Road on a report of a burglary. Cade Matthews and Victoria Brammer said they went to town and returned a few hours later. They said the door was unlocked and four guns, a bag of sheets, a backpack, and $7,000 in cash were missing. The deputy said there were tire tracks at the residence, where someone was spinning their tires, and left in a hurry. Matthews didn't know the models or serial numbers to the guns, but he would turn in the information at another time.
Deputy Pete Broderick was patrolling on Macon Street Dec. 28, when the driver of a red Honda turned abruptly in front him. The passenger, Jessica Chavez, immediately got out of the car, and Broderick checked to make sure everything was OK. The driver seemed to be avoiding the deputy and was moving around in the vehicle. Broderick asked why the man was trying to hide from him and Chavez said she didn't know. The driver got out of the vehicle and said he wasn't hiding. He then took off running, and Broderick chased him until he lost sight of him in the woods. Chavez stayed at the car and said it belonged to her, but she wouldn't answer when the deputy asked who the driver was. Broderick could see two glass pipes in the vehicle, which Chavez said belonged to her. She was arrested and booked for possession of paraphernalia.
On Dec. 24, Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol near Red Tail Hawk Drive where he noticed a vehicle travel at a high rate of speed. He conducted a traffic stop and the driver, Chase Vann, said he didn't have a driver's license. He gave the deputy a tribal identification card instead. A check of Vann's record confirmed he had a suspended license, and an outstanding warrant. During a search of the vehicle, Broderick found a clear bag that contained methamphetamine. Vann was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and cited for driving under suspension.
On Dec. 26, a woman filed a report with Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko in regards to threats being made via phone messages. She said another woman said "F**k you and your family," but when she showed screenshots of the verbal exchange, Rafalko said there was no statement like that. However, the woman who reported the threats messaged the other woman she would "rip ur f**king head and sh*t down u God d**n throat."
Anonda James was arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop Dec. 28. Sgt. Jarrod Rye pulled a vehicle over on East Downing Street for a false tag. During a search of the vehicle, Deputy Bruce Lair found a purse that contained a bottle with a plastic bag inside. The plastic bag contained a crystal substance, and James claimed it belonged to her. She was taken to the detention center where she was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
David Jones said he works for the Salvation Army Camp in Welling and on Dec. 24, he set out a golf cart to be used over the break. When he returned two days later, the golf cart was gone.
