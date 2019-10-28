A local man said his puppy was shot and killed and his older dog was poisoned.
On Sept. 29, Tommy Moore said he left his house to go to town, and when he came back, his 3- or 4-month-old puppy had been shot and killed. A few days later, his wife found rat poisoning in their yard and his German shepherd, along with his neighbor's dog, became sick. The next day, Moore's dog died and he wasn't sure who was responsible.
Kay Terrapin reported she was driving home Oct. 13 and saw a woman against whom she had a protective order, walking from the direction of her house. She called her mother, who was at the house, and she said the woman did came by and she told her she couldn't be there. The mother said the woman started talking like was else was there and she left. Later, the woman called the mother and wanted a ride to a house. The mother told her she couldn't have any contact.
On Oct. 14, Anita Boston said a man against whom she has a protective order tried to contact her through a family member. She said the man is violating the order by trying to have relatives deliver messages.
