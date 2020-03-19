A man claimed a woman said she was going to have him beaten or killed.
On March 17, Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. John Berry responded to East 757 Road to speak a man who said a woman stole his friend's wallet the night before. The man was told the woman who stole the wallet was going to have him take the fall for the crime, and get him beaten or killed.
A 13-year-old boy said his neighbor's mother gives him marijuana, and he was addicted and couldn't stop smoking it. On March 10, Lt. Berry met with the boy's mother who told him about her son smoking the drug. The mother said her son smoked behind a shop next door and left his younger sister out front by herself. The boy told Berry the weed belonged to him and he was addicted.
On March 12, Deputy Kim Novak was on patrol on S.H. 51 when he noticed a vehicle with a missing driver's side mirror. The vehicle was erratic and weaving in and out of traffic. Novak had the vehicle pull over on Old Highway 62 and made contact with Kiley William Ortman and Jory Poafybitty. Deputy Tanner Hendley said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Ortman wouldn't admit to drinking, despite him looking like he had. During the field sobriety tests, Ortman couldn't follow simple directions and showed signs of being impaired. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a bottle of vodka, drug paraphernalia, and a BB gun. Ortman was taken to jail and booked for DUI felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of hallucinogen, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Poafybitty was booked for public intoxication and felon in possession of a firearm.
