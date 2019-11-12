A man claims he was scammed by someone who claimed to work for Amazon.
On Nov. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kim Novak spoke to Todd Crum, who said a woman called and told him that his Amazon account was hacked. The person claimed to work for the company and said someone had purchased gift cars. Crum then received a call from the woman's supervisor, who walked him through the process to make a refund. He said he allowed the supervisor access to his Amazon and bank account. According to the report, $4,800 was moved from his savings account to his checking account. Crum was told there was a refund, but it was over $4,230 because it was supposed to be $480. He was told to purchase gift cards at $500 a piece to make up for the overpayment. Novak said Crum purchased $4,000 worth of cards and gave the supervisor those numbers.
On Nov. 9, Deputy Novak and an environmental investigator were patrolling on Nalley Road, where they came across a bag of trash that had been recently burned. They dug through the bag and found two pieces of trash that had the same name and address. Novak contacted the person of interest, who claimed she paid someone to haul off the trash. Because they didn't have enough evidence to charge the woman with illegal dumping, they issued her a warning with an agreement that she would go clean up the trash.
Callie Hathcoat said her truck had been vandalized over the past few nights. On Nov. 11, she said her grandson found the window had been busted out, and the battery cables were cut with the battery stolen. Hathcoat said the truck had been parked at her sister's, and a neighbor noticed a man in the area during that time.
Deputy Novak was on patrol Nov. 9 when he noticed several bags of trash that had been thrown outside a trailer in the Park Hill area. A woman was issued a warning citation and had 10 days to remove the bags.
On Nov. 9, Kristy Miesner said she was watching a football game when she received an email that said she purchased a gift card for $40 from Sonic online. She called Sonic to get more information and they couldn't tell her anything, other than it was purchased online.
