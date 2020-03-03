A man caused problems for the arresting deputy and threatened to find him when he got out of jail.
On March 1, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to a residence in Hulbert for suspicious activity. The caller said a man was near his driveway and drinking a beer. Hendley located Joe Mathis in the area and asked him what was going on. Mathis said he had been “Waiting on you, motherf**ker,” and accused the deputy of profiling him. Hendley told the man he wanted to conduct a few sobriety tests, but Mathis became aggressive toward the deputy. Hendley pulled his Taser and told the man walk toward him, and he complied. Mathis said he had consumed a few beers, but not enough, and due to his demeanor, was arrested for public intoxication. While going to jail, Mathis called Hendley a racist and wanted to know where he lived so he could find him when he got out of jail. He also said he would have the deputy fired. Mathis was booked for public intoxication.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to a house March 2 on South 406 Road in reference to a death. Norwood Fire Department and Muskogee County EMS were at the house as Robison arrived. EMS had pronounced the death of Joe Benge. The man’s wife said she called for help when she couldn’t get him to wake up.
Deputy Hendley took a report from a man who said his neighbor was harassing him Feb. 25. The man said he felt like the neighbors were watching him, and they didn’t talk to him, but stayed at the end of his driveway and watched. Two days later, the man said he had witnesses who saw the neighbors shake his cattle guard on his property.
