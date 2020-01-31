A local man supposedly threatened to shoot two boys and their dog for coming onto his property.
On Jan. 19, Elizabeth Rowan said a man threatened to shoot her son and his friend when they ran in his pasture. She said the children were chasing their dog in the field when the property owner came out with a gun and said he'd shoot the dog and the boys. Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kim Novak was unable to make contact with anyone who matched the description given by Rowan.
Captain Derrick Grant was dispatched to a residence on Whittmore Lane in regard to a vandalism Jan. 25. Larry Myers said he was standing on his back deck when he heard a noise near his storage building. When he walked down to investigate, he saw two teens run from his property. There was a broken window and both doors were open. Myers said his riding lawn mower was half-submerged in the creek.
On Jan. 27, a woman came to the sheriff's office to file a report about her ex-boyfriend. She told deputies he continues to call and text her, even after she's blocked his phone number. She said she is scared of her ex because of previous domestic altercations. Deputy Austin Cluck advised the woman to obtain a protective order, but she said she already tried and was unable to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.