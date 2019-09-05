A man who reported his vehicle was stolen ended up getting arrested for a warrant.
On Sept. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to 8428 N. Lost City Road to the report of a stolen vehicle. Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicated the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run incident and had been impounded. The owner of the vehicle, Joseph Rush, said he was at his girlfriend's house in the Moodys area when he noticed his truck was gone. Dispatchers notified Rafalko that Rush had an active warrant out of McIntosh County. Rush said he wasn't aware of the warrant and tried to walk away. Rafalko grabbed his arm when he jerked way. She pulled her Taser and told him to put his hands in the air and to turn around. Rush asked her not to take him to jail, but he was arrested, anyway.
Freddie Upton flagged down Deputy Rafalko and asked her what he needed to do about his vehicle decal sticker being stolen. He said he found his vehicle tag lying 15-20 feet from the truck on Sept. 1, and the decal had been removed. Rafalko had him fill out a statement and notified Cherokee County dispatch.
Jakki Powers reported a vandal threw a weight through her back door as she and her husband were asleep on Sept. 3. Powers said she and another woman had recently been in an argument, and she believes that's who is responsible for the damages.
On Sept. 3, Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to 13911 N. Pumpkin Hollow Road in regard to a cardiac/respiratory arrest call. Northeastern Health System EMS was already at the residence and pronounced the time of death of Gaylene Helms. Reed-Culver Funeral Home took possession of the body.
