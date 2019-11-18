A mother reported her daughter has been missing since last month.
On Nov. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to a residence on Clyde Maher Road. Mary Denson said her daughter, Tammy Sanders, 42, had been missing since Oct. 16. She said Sanders was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black pants, and tennis shoes. She has brown eyes and brown hair and has several tattoos. Denson said her daughter was on foot and could be in Muskogee.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to First State Bank Nov. 1 for a theft. Joshua James said he lost his wallet at Oklahoma Station that morning and whoever found it was trying to use his credit card at the Walmart in Stilwell. James said he disabled the card by the time the purchases were made so no money was taken. He gave the deputy bank statements, which showed there were other attempted purchases in Stilwell.
On Nov. 15, Deputy Chute was called to a suspicious activity call on North 559 Road. The caller said a man had been dropped off at his house, was passed out in his front yard, and refused to leave. The deputy found Charles Anderson Shade lying in the front yard with a bottle of mouthwash at his side. Shade said he had been drinking "a little bit of everything." He was arrested for public intoxication was also giving a verbal trespass warning from he resident owner.
