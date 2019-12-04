A woman said her neighbors' dogs could be responsible for killing her goats and dogs.
On Nov. 25, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to a residence in Hulbert on an animal complaint. Candice Faglie said she came home to find one dead goat, one dying goat, and an injured one. She reported she caught her neighbors' dog coming from her property when she pulled into the driveway. Faglie said the dogs have been on the property before and killed her small dog. Deputy Rafalko tried to make contact with the neighbors, but there was no answer. She checked on the dogs and said they weren't aggressive, but they were very skinny and there was no food or water left out for them.
On Nov. 28, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was called to W.W. Hastings Hospital on a dog bite report. Lance Fields said a friend's pit bulldog got off its chain and attacked him. Fields said he killed the dog by "choking it out." He then said someone shot the dog and burned it. Dreadfulwater said Fields wasn't cooperative or forthcoming with information and told him he didn't want to speak anymore. The deputy was unable to locate the owner of the dog, or the animal's remains.
Lt. John Berry also took a report on an animal complaint. On Nov. 27, Richard Allen Campbell said his neighbor's dogs killed his newborn calf. He said he's had problems with the dogs before and loses one or two calves a year because of them. Lt. Berry went to the neighbor's home to make contact, but was unable to find him.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to North Four-Mile Road on an abused animal Dec. 1. Sandy Price said she noticed Mark Qualls' horse was acting sick and could hardly walk a week earlier. Qualls examined the horse and said it looked like the animal had been shot with a .22-caliber bullet. Price said she had an idea of who is responsible and why.
On Dec. 2, Ronnie Davis said he had several items stolen from him on Thanksgiving Day. He suspected two men of taking two chainsaws and a tackle box. The chainsaws are a Husqvarna Rancher and a Stihl. The tackle box had various supplies in it.
On Dec. 3, Deputy Halie Horton took a walk-in report from Jack Casas, who said his revolver was missing from his residence. Casas said he purchased the revolver from a pawn shop in West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.