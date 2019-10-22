A Locust Grove man was arrested after deputies found open containers of beer and marijuana in his vehicle.
On Oct. 11, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was on patrol near Park Hill and Murrell Road when he saw a Jeep fail to stop at a sign. The Jeep pulled off into the Elks Lodge lot and the deputy pulled in behind it. The driver, Raymond Ferrell, gave Elkins an Oklahoma ID card and not a driver's license. Dispatch said the man didn't have a valid license and had a warrant out of Arkansas, but it was for state pickup only. Ferrell was placed in the back of the patrol unit while deputies searched the Jeep. They found open containers of beer and bags of marijuana. The passengers said Ferrell handed them the beer and told them to hide it from deputies. Ferrell was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, transporting an open container, failure to register vehicle, no insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, and affixing a fake tag to a vehicle.
Cherri Phillips said someone with whom she had a previous relationship threatened her with bodily harm Oct. 16. She was helping her children, who are home-schooled, with a lesson that was an animated program. Her phone kept ringing and when she answered, it was the ex. When she asked him his reason for calling, he heard a male voice from the lesson program and told her he was going to come over and beat her. Phillips said she would call the police if he came over. He said he didn't care, and he would drag her out of the house. When she saw a truck coming down the road, she called 911 and the man pulled up. He threw the truck in reverse and started spinning his tires in the yard.
On Oct. 16, Lt. John Berry was dispatched to 22772 S. 494 Road for a domestic dispute. Leah Kelly said she and a man had gotten into an argument when he said that her son needed to be locked in a cage. She told the man to leave and he refused, so she told him she was leaving with the kids. The man blocked her from leaving and Kelly called her mother. The man told her she was making him mad and he was going to beat her "to the ground until she was coughing up blood," and he wasn't going to stop. Kelly said her mother is the one who called deputies. The man left the residence by the time Berry got there.
