Four teenagers stole a church bus and got into a pursuit with Fort Gibson police.
On Nov. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kim Novak was dispatched to Crescent Valley Church on a report of a stolen vehicle. Sam Dunn said he received a call from Fort Gibson Police Department that a church bus had been stolen, and an officer began pursuit. Dunn said the chase ended at Muskogee High School and four teenagers were arrested. The teens, who had purportedly run away from Jack Brown facility in Tahlequah, admitted to stealing the bus. The vehicle was driven back to the church and had damage to the fender and hood.
Deputies Novak and Nick Chute responded to a physical domestic call in the Woodall area Nov. 15. When they arrived, they could hear yelling coming from the garage. A woman told the deputies everything was fine and they were just yelling at one another. As the door opened, Novak noticed a gun in view near Tracy Philpott. Philpott said it was just a BB gun. When Novak was inside, he saw two other guns hanging on the wall. One was another BB gun and the other was a rifle that was missing the barrel, but had a firing pin and bolt. Neither person wanted to press charges for domestic. However, Philpott was arrested for being in possession of a firearm after a former conviction.
On Nov. 13, Lt. John Berry was called to a Briggs home on a trespass report. Angela Johnson said her daughter called and said a man and woman were at their house. Johnson said she was told by Department of Human Services that the two were not allowed there for any reason. The daughter said her younger brother didn't know that, however, and let them in. The daughter said she told them they had to leave and they refused. She said they kept looking for their "stuff" before DHS told them they couldn't be there. The daughter said when she called her mom, the two left.
Deputy Novak was called to a home in Cookson for a disturbance Nov. 16. When he arrived, he saw a husband and wife arguing in the driveway. The wife said she wanted to go to Help in Crisis but she was unable to get in touch with them. Novak gave the woman a ride to Tahlequah Police Department, where she spoke to an HIC advocate. She said her husband was verbally abusing her but he didn't get physical with her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.