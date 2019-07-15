A Tahlequah Police officer discovered the tires on his patrol unit had been slashed.
Officer Brian Powers made the discovery on July 10 when he walked outside his house to leave. He said his personal vehicle also had its tires slashed.
Jagur Soldier was arrested on July 12 after he assaulted a man and resisted arrest. Deputy Anthony Bowling was called to 15570 N. 492 Road to reports of a man being assaulted. Vincent Sarren said Soldier came to his house and started "playfully fighting around," then started punching him. Deputies began searching for Soldier after they learned he had run into the woods nearby. They found him hiding in bushes and attempted to arrest him when he began to fight them. He was taken to the detention center and booked.
On July 10, Michelle Clutter told deputies her neighbor's dog was dead and hanging from a tree. When the neighbor returned, the dog was taken down and a blanket was placed on top of it. Clutter reported on May 18 that her dog was poisoned with antifreeze and had to be put to sleep. Deputy Jarrod Rye took the report and turned it over to Investigator Harold Thomas.
Cherokee County Sheriffs Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to 26832 State Highway 100 in regard to a welfare check. On July 12, family members reported they had not spoken to Randy Feltner for a few days, and they let Robison in the residence. Feltner was found dead in a bedroom, and his body was taken by a local funeral home.
On July 13, Deputy Bowling saw a man chasing a woman through the parking lot of Casey's on Downing Street. Bowling said that when he asked what was going on, the woman began to yell and had to be detained. The man told Bowling that Michelle Crenshaw was drinking on the river that day and became angry when they refused to let her drive. She was arrested for public intoxication.
Jimmy Wilson reported that someone had broken into his house and stolen his TV. On July 11, Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 21403 Keeler Drive and met with Wilson. He told deputies he left for work that day, and when he returned, the padlock to the door was broken.
On July 12, Shirley Trick reported someone stole her identity and changed her address of her Social Security benefits. She said the benefits were direct-deposited into an account that was not hers.
Chassity Hulse filed a report that her cell phone was stolen on July 9.
