A local man was almost scammed by someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House.
On Oct. 9, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Office Lt. John Berry took a fraud report from Ray Crawford. He said he was contacted by someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House, and that he had won a Mercedes Benz and $2.5 million. Crawford was told to send $5,000 to a woman in Plano, Texas by UPS. The next day, the man asked Crawford how much money he had, and he said $900. He was told to send that to an address in Texas through Walmart Money Gram. The next day, the man told Crawford he was in Tulsa and on his way to drop off the car and the check for $2.5 million. The scammer then said there was a change of plans and Crawford needed to go to a loan office in Muskogee and pull out $11,000. Crawford was only able to get $1,100, and the man said that was fine. The scammer told him to cash the check, and thatâ€™s when Crawford got suspicious and said he didnâ€™t want to cash the check. The man told him not to tell anyone and asked if he owned guns and if he would use them.
Kristen Wilson said she believed her ex tried to burn down her house Oct. 7. She said a friend who was staying with her told her that her ex had approached him and said he could burn down the house for less than a gram. The ex said he planted Claymore mines throughout the property and the friend should be careful where he walked. The friend was doing work on the house when he found burned material under the residence. Wilson was advised to file for a protective order.
Lt. John Berry was dispatched to 14066 State Highway 82 on a theft report Oct. 2. Mina Hopkins said a group of people stole her tag off a 1980 Cadillac and put it on a Nissan. She said they also stole a Dillon Reloader, $1,000 in cash, a phone, and other items. The group used to live with her and now lives at Butterfly Trailer Park.
