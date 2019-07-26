A man was notified that he missed a payment for a loan that he didn’t take out.

On July 23, Charles Bertrand reported that someone took out a $1,300 loan using his personal information. He was contacted by Amplify Funding for a missed loan payment, and the total amount owed was $4,477.32. He was provided with a bank account number and routing number where the loan money was deposited in.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Bowing will request an arrest warrant for a man who violated a protective order. A local woman said she and her ex-husband were in court on July 25, and he called her after the hearing was over.

Rebecca Schmidt told Deputy Tanner Hendley that a man sent her a $1,920 fraudulent check for an online order. She said the man ordered Scentsy from her on July 11 and got the check a few weeks later. When Schmidt called the company on the check, they didn’t know who the man was, and the check was fraudulent.

On July 25, Pamela Birdwell filed a report of theft with the sheriff’s office. She said several items of scuba equipment were missing and did not know who would have taken them.

