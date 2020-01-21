A woman who tried to break up a fight between two dogs was bitten in the process.
On Jan. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to West 790 Road on a dog bite report. Vicki Torres said there were two dogs fighting across the street, and when she tried to break them up, a third dog came up behind her and bit her in the leg. Cluck found one of the dogs tangled up in the trees by a chain attached to its collar. The other dog was lying on its side nearby and was dead. Torres said the owner of the house didn’t live there anymore, and different people were squatting inside. Cluck tried to get someone to come to the door, but was unable to. He returned to Torres, took photos of the bite and collected her statement.
Lt. John Berry responded to a theft call on Hilltop Circle Jan. 16. Alene Wacoche said she got home from work and her house had been burglarized. A 75-inch flat-screen TV, Vizio sound bar, and Nike shoes were missing. Berry checked the back door and couldn’t see where it had been forced open. He found a bedroom window that was unlocked and there were leaves and grass on the bed, as if someone had walked on it.
On Jan. 17, Deputy Justin Gifford was called to W.W. Hastings Hospital on a report of an animal bite. Bonnie Osborn said her 17-year-old son was walking his grandmother’s dog when a black dog approached. He said he went to pick up his small dog and the black dog bit him in the face. Osborn said she wasn’t sure when the incident happened, but gave the deputy a general location. Gifford patrolled the area and was not able to find the black dog.
On Jan. 12, David Easterling reported a dog killed 14 of his goats. He said his grandson saw a German shepherd run away from one of the dead goats and under a fence to a trailer house. Deputy Aaron Johnson went to the tailer and spoke with the homeowner. Michael Fortney said he had a German shepherd, but he didn't know if the dog killed the goats. He said his dogs would go out in the field and run around at times. Fortney said he wanted to make things right with Easterling and planned to discuss a resolution.
Steven Springwater reported his black and red 1991 Chevrolet truck had been stolen Jan. 18. He said one of his workers had permission to use the vehicle and it was in his possession when it was stolen. Springwater said another man had the key to the truck and took the vehicle without permission. The vehicle was last seen in the Watts area.
On Jan. 13, Holli Hendricks said a man against whom she has a protector order followed her home and flipped her off. She said she has been going to court against the man and he wasn’t supposed to be in the area where she lived. Lt. Berry took the report but was unable to locate the man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.