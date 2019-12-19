One man was arrested after drugs were found in his vehicle, but another suspect got away after lying about his identity.
On Dec. 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was on patrol in the area of State Highway 51 and East 745 Road when he noticed a truck parked below a new bridge that was under construction. He approached the vehicle, and the driver and passenger didn't have identification. They said they were coon hunting and their dogs had run off. Information on the driver, Chase Baker, came back indicating he had a suspended license and a warrant. Dreadfulwater asked him if he had anything illegal and he said he had marijuana. There was a wooden pipe in plain view on the center console, and Baker also found a baggie that contained methamphetamine in the floorboard. Deputy Justin Gifford had the passenger, who gave the name of Bobby Musgrove, exit the vehicle so he could search. He found a cut light bulb in the glove box that was used to smoke drugs, and Baker said it was his. He was taken to the detention center for his warrant, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and drug paraphernalia. The passenger was released and took the vehicle with Baker's permission. While at the jail, Gifford asked what the passenger's name was and if he had an ID. Baker said the passenger's name was Joshua and not Bobby. Dreadfulwater realized Joshua had a warrant for his arrest, and when he drove back to the area, he wasn't able to locate him.
A woman reported a protection order violation when the man called her several times and told her he was going to kill her. On Dec. 14, Sgt. Thayer said the man was supposed to get visitation of their children for the weekend and failed to show up. He called her several times and she didn't answer, so he called her son's phone. The victim said the man was angry about her liking a photo on Facebook and said he was going to kill her. She and her mother filled out statements, and photos were taken of the call log on her phone.
Deputy Kim Novak was on patrol near Allen Road Dec. 14 when he noticed a yard littered with trash. The woman at the residence said she was waiting for a dumpster and she would have one in two weeks. Novak issued her a citation and gave her until Jan. 14 to have all the trash removed.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to the Family of Faith Pentecostal Church of God Dec. 18 on a vandalism report. Johnny Horn said he noticed a window was broken and there was a rock on the floor of the church. He said the church doesn't have video surveillance and no one witnessed the act.
On Dec. 18, Deputy Hendley met with Eduardo Gonzales at South Keeler Driver, where a theft occurred. Gonzales said he came home from work and noticed the window under the porch was open. He said all of the room had been ransacked and his belongings were scattered on the floor. A smart phone and cash were missing from the residence. Gonzales said he doesn't know who broke in.
