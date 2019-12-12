A local marijuana grow facility suffered an almost $80,000 loss after culprits broke in and made off plants.
On Dec. 6, Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to the Caney Bridge area on a report of an alarm call. Jenna Howell said her business partner told her the alarm was going off at their grow facility. She called Mitchel Dugan to check and said around $80,000 worth of products were missing and the back door was kicked in. After reviewing the video surveillance, they saw a group of people run into the facility, then run out with armfuls of plants.
Sgt. Jarrod Rye pulled over a Chevy truck on State Highway 82 and East 840 Road on Dec. 10. Not only had the tag expired in 2015, but the driver, Manuel Holmes, said he never had a driver's license. While speaking with the suspect, Sgt. Rye noticed a half-consumed bottle of Kentucky Deluxe lying in the floor. Holmes said the truck belonged to a friend and he forgot about the bottle. Dispatched notified the deputy that Holmes didn't have a license, but had a setup number from the state that was revoked. Holmes was arrested and taken to the detention center, where he was booked for operating a vehicle while driver's license revoked, transporting an open container of alcohol, and taxes due to state.
On Dec. 10, Deputy Austin Cluck was advised of a man at the Cherokee County Courthouse who had a warrant. There, he met with Jessie Duffield and detained him. Deputy Ryan Robison said Duffield had not been in the sheriff's office for nearly a year, at which time he needed to register as a sex offender. Duffield was convicted for rape by instrumentation in 1999 and was sentenced to prison. He is required to register every 90 days and hadn't done so since December 2018. He was charged for failure to register in 2016. Duffield was arrested for the warrant and failure to register.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Speedy's Convenience Store on Dec. 11 after a customer tried to pass off a fake $100 bill. An employee pointed out the man and Rafalko detained him. Eric D. Ketcher said he didn't know the bill was fake and came from a "friend of a friend," but didn't know the person's name. Even though Ketcher said that was the only money he had, Rafalko found three other fake bills when she searched him. He also had a clear plastic bag that contained marijuana. Ketcher said the other bills came from another job he did. He was arrested and booked for uttering a forged instrument or coin, plus a warrant.
