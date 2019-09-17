A Robbins Wrecker employee was allegedly threatened by same man who threatened another employee earlier this month.
On Sept. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched on a report of threats. He met with Mark Whittmore, who said the same man that had threatened another employee kept calling and threatening to put a bullet in his head. He also was told someone could be "waiting" on him and to think of his wife and kids. The man then said if Whittmore sent him $10,000, he would forget about everything because he didn’t want him dead. Whittmore recorded the phone conversations and those were taken to the District Attorney’s Office.
Josiah Chaffin reported that a Jeep was missing from a family barn Sept. 11. James Chaffin, the owner of the vehicle, said he received a notice of impoundment, and when he checked, the Jeep was gone and the locks on the barn were broken. Chaffin doesn’t know who was responsible and there were no cameras near the barn.
Deputy Ryan Robison was called to take a walk-in report at the sheriff’s office Sept. 17. He met with Marlee Freeman, who said a man was harassing her. She said he was constantly calling and texting her and comes by her house. Freeman said the man is trying to intimidate her into dropping charges from November 2018.
