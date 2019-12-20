Three people had to be taken to the hospital after they were attacked by a group of dogs.
On Dec. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Big Hollow Road in regard to an animal attack. Brandy Patterson said she was walking when the three dogs attacked her. She tried to flee, but the dogs kept biting her, so she screamed for help. Her husband ran to her and he ended up getting caught in the attack, too. The owner of one of the dogs, Michael Dobbs, came to help and shot the animal. Patterson was taken to the hospital by EMS and her husband had to get medical treatment for his wounds. Dobbs said he was bitten by the other two dogs when he was dealing with his own, and he also needed to go to the hospital. Dobbs said he didn’t know if the shot killed his dog, and he was concerned it might be suffering. Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater and Broderick found the wounded dog, and with the owner's permission, put it down. The other dogs were not found at the time.
On Dec. 11, Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to Mankiller Circle on a domestic report. A woman said her son had assaulted her after she asked him to get his clothes. She said he grabbed her by the arm and pushed her a few times before he left the residence. She said that wasn’t their first time her son has assaulted her, and she feared for her safety. Due to the woman's admitting to drinking prior to the incident, Rye couldn’t take a statement from her that day, but left her a form to fill out the following day.
Christina Hammer reported her debit card was used at Log Store North Dec. 4. She said a man stole her debit card and her vehicle, but she didn’t cancel the card before he used it. Deputy Tanner Hendley met with the gas station manager and was shown video surveillance of the suspect making a transaction at the ATM. Hammer gave the deputy the suspect's name and was able to identify him in the video.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.