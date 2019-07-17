A woman apparently created a diversion so three others could break into a house.
Cherokee County Sheriffs Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 17730 Old U.S. Highway 62 for a theft report on July 10. He met with Carl Thomas, who said a woman named Heather came to his house and asked to use the bathroom and for a ride. Thomas and Dakota Creason took the woman to get something to eat and said she took "forever." When both of the men returned home, they found the house was broken into, with items missing or destroyed. Thomas had surveillance video of the two men and a woman who broke in, and Creason was able to identify them. The woman who distracted the homeowners is allegedly dating one of the men who is on video.
On July 15, Deputy Ryan Robison was called to 27968 S. Qualls Road after a man refused to leave and would not let the property owner leave the driveway. Robison saw a car matching the description pull into the same driveway and pulled in behind it. The driver refused to cooperate with the deputy and was incoherent when he spoke. When Robison told Jeffrey Bennett to get out of the car, he refused and tried to drive away. He was hit twice with a Taser before being arrested. Bennett was taken to the detention center and booked for obstruction, resisting, driving with no license, taxes due state and failure to comply with compulsory insurance.
Richard Christie reported that a family member stole a vehicle he rented from Enterprise on July 5. He said the vehicle has not been returned to him or the rental company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.