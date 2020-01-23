Cherokee County Sheriff's Office asked Tulsa police for help locating a stolen iPad that was tracked in that jurisdiction.
Derek McCarter said he works for Rigg's Tree Service, and they park some of their work trucks at Welch's Grocery store. He said when he returned to the trucks on Jan. 20, someone had broken into them, using a pry bar. He said chainsaws were taken and an Apple iPad was gone. McCarter tracked the device and it pinged in Tulsa. Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Cluck said if McCarter got him the serial number of the iPad, he could ask Tulsa PD for assistance in locating it. A short time later, McCarter provided the serial number and TPD was contacted. Cluck said at the time the report was made, the iPad was still not recovered.
On Jan. 21, Deputy Justin Gifford responded to North Five-Mile Road in response to a death. Helen Cooper said her husband, Larry, experienced some health issues and had just been to the doctor for a routine checkup the week earlier. EMS said that Cooper called for help and her son arrived a short time later. They were able to place the victim on the floor and began CPR until EMS arrived and took over. Gifford contacted the Medical Examiner's Office and the body was released to Garrett Funeral Home in Fort Gibson.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to a residence in Hulbert on a report of a stolen vehicle Jan. 22. Brittany Harless said she woke up to find her Chevy Trailblazer missing. She believed a woman who took the vehicle before was responsible, but there were no witnesses this time.
