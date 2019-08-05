Donald A. Qualls was arrested after he brandished a knife and threatened two men on Aug. 2.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to 24535 E. Cobbs Corner Road to the report of a man with a deadly weapon. Jesus Romo and Aurelio Martinez said Qualls became enraged when they told him they were starting a job on a construction site. Qualls accused them two men of stealing his job and allegedly told them: "I got something for both of you. I'm going to put a bullet in both of you." He then went out to his truck, grabbed a knife, and threatened the men. Qualls told deputies he was only trying to scare them and he wouldn't have cut them. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for assault with a deadly weapon.
On Aug. 3, Deputy Drew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to Piddle's Place restaurant and bar at Pettit Bay on a report of a man who was threatening to "shoot this place up." Witnesses said the man was drunk and that someone escorted him to his cabin. Dreadfulwater went to the cabin and found Clinton Edward Bell sitting on the porch in the dark, with a liquor bottle and a handgun. He was arrested and denied he was threatening people.
Victoria Delaney reported someone tampered with her vehicle and feared it was due to her testifying at an upcoming trial. On July 30, she said there were notes on her Kia Sportage, and a piece of medal fell off as she was driving. A mechanic said the piece would only have come off if someone had tampered with it.
On July 31, Deputy Jarrod Rye was called to Northeastern Health System about a dog bite. Archie Collins said a stray dog was barking at his wife and wouldn't let her get out of her car. He grabbed a gun to scare the dog, and it bit him in the leg even after he shot it in the hip. Collins said the dog charged at him, and he shot and killed it. The dog was taken to a vet for testing.
On Aug. 2, Kyler Jones told deputies his truck was broken into and his rifle was gone. Dreadfulwater said the intruder had thrown a rock through the passenger-side window. The gun was worth $250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.