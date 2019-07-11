Two were arrested after deputies saw them arguing on the side of the road.
On July 11, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was driving on State Highway 82 near West Jones Avenue, where he saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and a man arguing with the driver. Diantha Smith said she and Arnold Olson were arguing and admitted to drinking. She and Olson failed the field sobriety tests and were taken to Cherokee County Detention Center.
Mike Yerton filed a report on July 10 after he noticed his Suburban was stolen. He said he had left the keys in the vehicle and went out of town for a short time. While Yerton was filling out a statement with Deputy Austin Cluck, he was notified that his SUV had been found on the Muskogee Turnpike.
Employees with Dollar General in Peggs said they will press charges after a man was pulled over with stolen items in the truck he was driving on July 7. The original call said Charles Mcwhirt was stealing items from a neighbor's shed, and Deputy Anthony Bowling found Tiki torches, candles, toilet paper and a trash can in the back of the truck. He called the Dollar General store located next to the shed, and they verified those items were missing. Mcwhirt was arrested for larceny from a retailer.
Joseph Solomon filed a theft report on July 10 with Deputy Anthony Bowling. Solomon said he parked his truck and boat at the Lake Tenkiller boat ramp and left the keys with the vehicle. When he returned from a friend's house, both the truck and boat were gone.
On July 9, Stephen Fogleman told Deputy Austin Cluck that an intruder broke into his grandfather's shed and stole a tent. He said someone also stole $30 from his wallet.
Richard Noll reported to Deputy John Berry that someone stole $1,150 from his petty cash fund sometime between July 4 and 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.