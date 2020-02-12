Two men were arrested after they were found driving with an open bottle of vodka and admitted to drinking.
On Feb. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to North Webster Road on a report of a disturbance with a possible firearm. Dispatch informed him that the suspect left the residence in a white SUV. Broderick said a white SUV had just passed him so he turned around to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, Robin Vann, didn't have a valid driver's license, but did have insurance to the vehicle. The passenger, Jeriah Budder, had a strong order of alcohol and told the deputy he was drunk. A records check on both men determined neither had warrants, but Budder was underage. During inventory of the SUV, Broderick found a half empty bottle of vodka under the passenger seat. Vann and Budder were taken to the detention center and booked.
A Tulsa County man continues to harass his former therapist and told her it was her last chance to pay up. On Feb. 10, Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to meet with Katy Marshall. She said the man contacted her through Cash App, and requested that she send him $4,000. The man told her it was her last chance to pay up. Marshall said she has had multiple protective orders attempted to be served to the man, but deputies have been unable to make contact with him.
Deputy Scott Wolfe was dispatched to East 862 Road in regard to a theft on Feb. 10. Brave Perry said someone kicked in his bedroom door and stole his TV and pellet gun. Wolfe said there was a TV still in the living room, but the evidence clearly showed someone broke into Perry's bedroom.
On Feb. 9, Alfred Shepherd reported that he had two chainsaws stolen from his front porch. He said both chainsaws are Stihl and he doesn't know who took them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.