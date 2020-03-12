A woman came home to find someone had ransacked the entire residence.
On March 5, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Cluck was called to a house on 2-Mile Road after Jennifer Jones said someone ransacked the residence. She said she came home and noticed items were moved around in her garage and the door leading into the house was open. Jones said items were thrown all over the house and she wasn’t able to tell what was missing. She told Cluck she didn’t know who would have broken into the home, but she believed she saw car tire tracks leading out of the driveway and headed north. Cluck drove the area and couldn’t find anyone or anything pertaining to the burglary.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to South Teehee Drive in regard to a vandalism on March 11. Jordin Hougland said she went to start her car when she noticed the vehicle wasn’t sitting right. She walked around the vehicle and could see two of the tires had been slit. She wasn’t sure who was responsible, but told the deputy she called 911 on an individual the day before for screaming and fighting.
Shayla Turnbough said a vandal broke out her car window with a rock and stole her wallet sometime on March 10. Deputy Ryan Robison was called to Garden Walk apartments, where the incident took place, and met with Turnbough. She said the wallet contained $60 cash, a debt card, a credit card, a Department of Human Services card, and her ID.
On March 10, Travis McDaniel reported that 30 feet of cooper was stolen on Beaverson Road. He said the copper was stranded on a fence for ground wire and was in 8-foot sections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.