Two women were arrested after they allegedly drove their vehicle into a creek.
On Dec. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to North 485 Road in regard to trespassing. The caller said two women were intoxicated and said they needed help getting their vehicle out of a creek. The caller said he couldn't help and the women left, but returned a short time later and began banging on his door. Chute found Misty Dawn Taylor sitting on the caller's porch, and she appeared intoxicated. She became confrontational with deputies and resisted as they tried to arrest her. She said she was at her cousin's house, but the homeowner said he had never seen the two women before. Chute said they were unable to find the other woman, and Deputy Bruce Lair drove to Lucky Slap, where he found the vehicle in the water. While waiting for a wrecker, Taylor spit on Lair and purportedly said people like her were the reason cops get killed, because of the situation she was in, and the cops were not offering her any help. As the wrecker pulled the vehicle out of the water, deputies noticed the second woman was still in the driver's seat. The vehicle was pulled onto dry ground and Grace Boisen was ordered out of the car. Both women were taken to the detention center and booked.
On Dec. 28, Deputy Curtis Elkins was on patrol in the area of Keeler Drive and Macon Street when he noticed a vehicle that appeared to not have a license plate. The driver turned into South Breeze Trailer Park when Elkins activated his emergency lights. Bradley Hix exited the vehicle and began to walk away before he saw the deputy. Elkins told the man he couldn't see his license plate, but Hix wiped the plate and removed dirt and debris. The tag was expired and Curtis checked to see if Hix had a valid driver's license. Dispatch notified him that Hix was valid, but he had warrants. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a case that contained a crystal substance and a cut straw with residue. Hix was taken to the detention and booked for his warrants, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Michael McCartney was arrested after deputies were called to a domestic incident Jan. 1. Dispatch notified Deputy Austin Cluck that the suspect was on foot with his children, and a short time later, the deputy had McCartney detained. The man said he and a woman had been arguing, but denied anything turned physical. Cluck questioned the woman and she said the two were arguing, and when she told McCartney to leave, he hit her. Dispatch said McCartney had a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child. He was taken to jail and booked for the warrant and a new charge of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
On Dec. 31, Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass when she noticed a woman trying to help a man who was lying on the ground. The woman said she tried to help Edward Sawney, who was unsteady on his feet and joked he hadn't had anything to drink yet. He told Rafalko he wanted to go to the County Clerk's office so they could get him a motel room. He was arrested for public intoxication and said he only had a pint.
Rachelle Kelso reported a threatening letter in her mailbox Dec. 30. The letter said, "You got balls mine are bigger." Kelso said there was a sock and bolt attached to the letter. Deputy Kim Novak went to the house of the alleged suspect, but wasn't able make contact.
On Dec. 30, David Craig said he told a woman she was not welcome on any property he owned. He said a few minutes prior to Deputy Scott Wolff's arrival, the woman showed up on his property. Craig filled out a statement.
