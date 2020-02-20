A client stole a mental health counselor's vehicle while at Tenkiller Behavior Services.
On Feb. 14, Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was called to the scene in regard to a stolen vehicle. Marsha Taylor said a client who was off medication stole her vehicle. A short time later, Rachel Roark called Sugar Mountain retreat and said she was somewhere in the Keys area. They told her to stay at the location and someone was on the way to pick her up. Robison drove to where the call came from, but Roark had left. Dispatch said a caller claimed to be in contact with Roark at Moody Store. Dispatch advised the caller to take the keys to the vehicle from Roark so she couldn't leave. The caller told deputies Roark almost hit her and ran off the road. She said Roark admitted to stealing the vehicle and driving it from the facility. Roark was arrested and taken to jail for larceny of an automobile.
On Feb. 13, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was notified about a structure fire on State Highway 82 and North 485 Road. Craig Loftin told the deputy the name of a man whom he believed set his barn on fire. Loftin said he was hired by the bank to repossess the suspect's cattle and the man wasn't happy about it. He said the barn didn't have electricity and the hay had been dried out. Loftin said the suspect had done this type of act before, but he didn't see him set the fire. Dreadfulwater went to the suspect's residence but wasn't able to make contact with anyone.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to take a stolen vehicle report Feb. 15. Joyce Wood said someone stole her 2007 Toyota Camry.
Tim Green reported his solar panel for his gate was stolen Feb. 13.
