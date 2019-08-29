A man tried to intervene when an unknown culprit stole his truck from Dollar General parking lot.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Hackworth was dispatched to the store on State Highways 51 and 10 on a report of a silver Dodge Dakota pickup that had been stolen from the parking lot. On Aug. 28, Jarad Heger said he left the truck running while he ran inside to shop. When he saw the truck door open then shut, he ran outside to try to stop the man from taking the vehicle. He was able to hit the driver but couldn't stop him from stealing the truck. Heger said he was camping at All-American Floats for a few days and both of his phones were inside of the truck.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Garden Walk Apartments on a report of a fight between a mother and daughter on Aug. 26. The mother said her daughter told her to leave the apartment, and when she dropped her keys in the doorway, the daughter shoved her. The woman said her daughter grabbed her by the hair and threw her back into the apartment. According to the daughter, she and her mother began to argue, and when the daughter told her mother to leave, she refused. The mother wanted to press charges, while the daughter didn't.
Jeff Baker filed a report with the sheriff's office regarding a stolen firearm. He said he had movers pack up his belongings to take to his new house on July 26, and he noticed his Kel-Tel .380 was missing while unpacking. Baker said he carried the firearm every day and he had it put it in a bucket at his old house. The gun was not in the bucket at the new house. He gave Deputy Curtis Elkins the mover's name and phone number.
On Aug. 28, Larry Hoover told Deputy Hackworth that someone entered his house and stole his SCCY 9mm pistol while he was at the hospital with his wife. He doesn't know who is responsible for the theft.
