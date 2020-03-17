Deputies showed up at a home after a wife said her husband had violated their protective order and was on site.
On March 12, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to a house on South Qualls Road, where he met with the caller. She said she was pulling into her driveway when she saw her husband standing on the back porch. She noticed her dogs had been let out of the fenced-in area and the extension cord tied to the gate had been cut. The woman said this has been an ongoing issue, and deputies were called to the house on the night before. Dreadfulwater and Deputy Justin Gifford searched the area, but didnâ€™t find the man.
Deanna Slover-Birdtail said she and her daughter found a firearm in the bed of their truck on March 15. She said they wanted to turn in the gun to proper authorities. Deputy Nick Chute said the firearm was a Rock Island .22-caliber long rifle.
Manuela Monroy said she lost her handbag while she was shopping at Dollar General on Woodard Road March 13. She said she sat the handbag down and forgot to retrieve it. The bag was described as a medium-brown snakeskin pattern purse. Monroy said her debit card, ID, two Social Security cards belonging to her children, and cash were inside the bag. Dollar General employees said they didnâ€™t find a bag or have one turned in to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.