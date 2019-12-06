A woman was arrested after she allegedly showed up drunk on a stranger's porch.
On Dec. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Lair was dispatched to Eastern Drive on a trespassing report. The homeowner said Justine Webster was lying on her porch and she called her son to come help. Dispatch said the homeowner could hear the son and Webster yelling. The man said Webster showed up and they didn't know who she was. Deputy Lair said the woman smelled of alcohol and was unstable when he told her to stand. He asked for her name and she told him to "f**k off." Webster was arrested, and while being transported to jail, she took her seat belt off and climbed the seats in the patrol vehicle. Deputy Pete Broderick then took her to the detention center. Deputy Lair was called back to the residence because Webster's mother was there. The woman said her daughter took her ATV and put it in a ditch, and she was out looking for her and the ATV.
On Dec. 5, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was on patrol near State Highway 51 and East 751 Road when he noticed a vehicle speed away as he was trying to check the tag. The vehicle pulled into a house on East 757 Road and the deputy continued down the road. A short time later, dispatch said they received a call from that residence indicating three people were trespassing. Deputy Dreadfulwater said he was down the road when he passed the same vehicle, and conducted a stop. The driver and passenger said they were at the residence to see their friend. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and the men said they smoked it all. Both men were asked to get out of the vehicle, and one said they had a container on him that had marijuana in it. Deputy Dreadfulwater searched the vehicle after the driver said there was a marijuana "roach" inside. He found a cigarillo wrapper that contained marijuana. The passenger's mother was contacted and she said she couldn't come to pick up her son. Both men were cited for possession of marijuana and released.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to a residence in Tahlequah on a report of theft and trespassing Nov. 26. Keith Baker said he set up extra cameras on his property due to poaching and other illegal activities. He said one of the cameras was stolen, but he was able to see it being stolen on a different camera. Baker saw a white truck come onto his property and a man take the camera. The vehicle appeared to be a "Black and McDonald" company truck. Baker said he has seen the vehicle in the area several times and he knows who the driver is.
