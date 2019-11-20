A woman was arrested after refusing to leave Carter's Landing Campground on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Cluck was contacted when the Army Corps of Engineers needed help removing a woman from the Carter's Landing Campground. Upon arrival, park rangers pointed out a white camper that needed to be removed. Cluck was advised the woman staying in it had been bothering others campers and was asked to leave. When Cluck knocked on the door, a man exited and Cluck told him to leave, which the man agreed to do. Park rangers let the man leave the camper there, as long as he and the woman vacated the campgrounds. While the man went to change, Michelle Renae Gano exited the camper, approached Cluck's patrol car, and informed him she had dogs in the camper and that she would not be leaving. Cluck said he told Gano she could leave the dogs or take them with her, but that she had to go. Gano went back into the camper, and Cluck told her again that she would have to leave the campgrounds, or he would take her to jail. Gano reportedly responded, "Take me to jail, then." Cluck said he had to forcibly remove her and place her in his patrol car. As Gano was being transported, she screamed at Cluck and his K9 partner. Gano was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication and obstruction of an officer.
Deputy Ryan Robison was performing a sex offender compliance check Tuesday, Nov. 19, on South 550 Road in Cookson, after which he arrested Jericho Wynos for failure to register as a sex offender and on warrants. Wynos was convicted in 2003 for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.
On Nov. 14, Lt. John Berry responded to the death of Kasandra Brice on North 2 Mile Road in the Fort Gibson area. Brice's husband said he found her on the couch and not breathing. Muskogee EMS responded to the call and informed Berry she had no vital signs. The body was released to Cornerstone Funeral Home in Muskogee.
On Oct. 29, Deputy Bob Lewandowski took a burglary report. Janet Thornhill said while she was gone from her residence on West 755 Road for a month, someone tore the back siding off her storage shed and stole several items, including a Hitachi nail gun, red portable air compressor, portable saw and charger, Husqvarna weed eater, game camera, folding ladder, step stool tool box, push mower, two extension ladders, floor jack, tool belt, three extra-long extension cords, miscellaneous yard tools and more.
