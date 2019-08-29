A woman who told deputies she was choked ended up getting arrested herself.
On Aug. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to a domestic disturbance at South Breeze Trailer Park. Dispatch told him the caller said she was strangled and locked out. When he arrived, he noticed the man had small cuts on his face. Dreyfus Proctor said he arrived home from work and Justine Cochran hit him and told him she was leaving. He went into the bedroom to lie down and she yelled, threw things at him and hit him with a belt. Cochran said the two had been fighting for a few days, and when he came home, he told her to leave. As she was getting her things, Proctor purportedly pushed her, and that's when she hit him. She said he pulled her onto the bed, choked her and kicked her in the back of the head. Cochran was arrested after evidence suggested she was the aggressor. She was taken to the detention center for domestic assault and battery.
Victoria Brown filed a report with the sheriff's office to obtain an emergency protective order from a woman who threatened her on Aug. 23. Brown said she took her former boyfriend to his job when a woman, whom she knows, told her she was going to put her "six feet under." Brown said she believed the woman meant every word, and she was scared she would find out where she lived.
Donald Collins said his wallet and his bank card were missing on Aug. 13. Purchases were made at Walmart using MoneyGram. He doesn't know who took his wallet.
