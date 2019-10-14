A woman was arrested after she provided minors with alcohol at a party.
On Oct. 5, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Lair was dispatched to 204 Mankiller Circle on a report of a large party. He met with Faye Lynn Burris-McCarter, who said she was having a party for kids. The deputy noticed a young girl sitting down near the side of the house who looked like she wasn't feeling well. He asked McCarter, who gave her permission to be there and she said she owned the house, although she didn't. Lair told dispatch to send EMS for the girl because she was intoxicated and incoherent. When he went to the back of the house, a group of 10-15 teens took off running into the woods. The homeowner was contacted and she said she didn't give McCarter permission to be at the house or have a party. Deputies gathered the group of minors and had their parents retrieve them. EMS arrived and took the girl to the hospital.
On Oct. 8, Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to W.W. Hastings Hospital on a report of an animal bite. Stacy Goad said her grandson brought his dog outside, where she was talking to a couple. She said her neighbor's dog came out of nowhere and started to attack her grandson's dog. When her son, Lance Peterson, grabbed the neighbor's dog, it bit him on the leg and caused a gash. The owner of the dog spoke with Rye and said he would take the necessary steps to help. He was instructed to quarantine the dog for 10 days.
Wylie Bottger reported that he woke up Oct. 11 to his dogs barking. He went outside and spoke to Fort Gibson police officers' who asked if he owned a 2016 Ford F-150 truck. They advised him to check for his keys to the vehicle. That's when he noticed the spare key was missing. He said Trevor McDaniel was doing work on his bathroom and he would have had access to the drawer where the key was. Muskogee Police said they had gotten into a pursuit with Bottger's truck and arrested McDaniel from the vehicle.
